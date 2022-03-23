THROWBACK: When Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin revealed the reason why he declined a Hollywood offer

For K-drama fans, it's highly unlikely that you haven't watched at least one Hyun Bin drama! The 39-year-old actor is a bonafide Hallyu star, with millions and millions of fans across the globe, and deservedly so. With classic dramas like Secret Garden, My Lovely Sam Soon and Worlds Within to the smash hit, Crash Landing on You opposite fiancée Son Ye Jin, Hyun's versatile performances have constantly stolen our hearts.

Moreover, Hyun Bin has a successful trajectory in the world of movies as well with box office hits like The Negotiation, Confidential Assignment and The Swindlers. Hence, many of his fans wonder if a Hollywood debut could be in the works as well, especially how many Korean actors are venturing their horizons further including Son Ye Jin in Cross and Park Seo Joon in Captain Marvel 2. Back in 2017, in an interview with Financial News, Hyun Bin was asked about his plans to make a Hollywood debut and this is what he had to say:

"I have received an offer. But I didn't do it because of the timing and also because I wasn't ready in some ways. They have to cast me, but I think it will be possible if the opportunity and situation aligns," Hyun Bin revealed before adding, "I'm not ruling anything out and it would be good if a good opportunity came along," via Soompi.

Currently, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are making the headlines for a very heartwarming reason! The lovebirds, who started dating post their CLOY supremacy, are getting married with a possible March 31 date as the D-Day. In a rare social media PDA moment, BinJin took to Instagram to announce their marriage plans while showering love over each other and their loving relationship, leaving fans swooning after them!

Meanwhile, in a 2018 interview, while promoting The Negotiation, Son Ye Jin had shared how she and Hyun Bin had a Mr. & Mrs. Smith "kind of vibe." To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

