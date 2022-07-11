THROWBACK: When Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin taught Olivia Wilde the correct way of washing hands; WATCH

If there's someone who can teach you the right way to wash your hands, it's definitely Dakota Johnson. The Fifty Shades actress hijacked Olivia Wilde's Instagram in March of 2020 when the pandemic was still in its earlier stages as she demonstrated the correct way to wash hands and stay safe. Though the biggest twist to the tale was her missing hands in place of which was her beau Chris Martin's tatted hands doing all the dirty work.

The couple has been extremely private about their relationship through the years since they started dating in 2017. In the video, Dakota is seen standing in front of her sink as she had her hands pulled back and in place are Martin's hands to assist the actress through the hilarious process. She begins by saying, "Olivia! Hey! It’s Dakota, thank you so much for asking me to tell you how I wash my hands because I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone to ask me to do that," while through her intro Martin goofs around with his hands making the thumbs-up sign or touching Dakota's face, trying to match her words.

Martin then continues to clumsily open the tap as Dakota narrates the disoriented tutorial. "First I’m going to turn on the tap," Dakota continues while laughing at the Coldplay frontman's actions, "I hose it down I really like to hose my hands down with the spray because the water gets the dust off." Further, into the tutorial, Martin looks for the soap and aggressively lathers it. Dakota jokes around and adds, "I like to scrub them really, really fast, but I’m going to lower them because sometimes I hit myself in the face." Martin goofs around some more as he takes a strand of his girlfriend's hair and soaps it up too, “Oh, and I like to wash my hair if it’s dirty because sometimes my dirty hair gets in the way."

Martin makes Dakota laugh some more as he takes a scrubber and starts using it on his hands. As Martin waters his soapy hands down messily, Dakota quips, "While you wash your hands, you can also wash your house." The couple then concludes the video as Dakota addresses Wilde and adds, "Thank you for watching and see you on set," referring to their then-being filmed psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

Check out Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's hilarious video by clicking HERE.

ALSO READ Chris Martin gives a sweet shoutout to his 'universe' Dakota Johnson during Coldplay's London concert