Throwback: When Donald Sutherland Compared The Hunger Games Co-star Jennifer Lawrence To 'Joan of Arc Or Jesus Christ'

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of death.

Donald Sutherland passed away on June 20, 2024, at 88. He was suffering from a long illness. While the late actor had massive hits in his hat for having a career spanning half a century, modern-day people know him from Hunger Games. Donald gained huge popularity after playing the villainous role of President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games film series. However, while the audience praised Donald, he shared his opinion about Jennifer Lawrence, who played the lead in the franchise.

Jennifer needs no introduction, but she has played Katniss Everdeen in the film series and won millions of hearts with her performance. It seems she had won Donald’s heart too as he had once showered praises on her in an interview. He had called her a genius and even compared her to Jesus Christ. Yes, that’s right.

Donald Sutherland’s appreciation for Jennifer Lawrence

During the premiere of the first movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, Donald Sutherland talked about his co-star Jennifer Lawrence in an interview with E! Online. He said that she was always the right person at the right time and appreciated her maturity even being a child. The Dirty Dozen actor stated, “When I worked with her, I realized the child was a genius. She’s the right person at the right time in the sense of Joan of Arc or Jesus Christ, any genius, in that sense.”

He further continued to praise Jennifer’s ability to bring the reality and truth of the material she is projecting to the audience's hearts. He said, “She has the ability as an actor to tell the truth out of the material and that truth is immediately recognizable with everybody because it hits you in your heart, your solar plexus and your mind. And she has the genius of person to be not affected by all of this. She’s just a real girl.”

Not only Donald Sutherland, but other actors in The Hunger Games, including Julianne Moore and Willow Shields also opened up about Jennifer Lawrence and talked about her greatness and kindness in lengths.

What Donald Sutherland wanted from The Hunger Games franchise

In an old interview with The Guardian, the veteran actor talked about how he expected The Hunger Games franchise would ignite some passion inside the young generations’ brains. He shared that he wanted the young blood to know the political scenario and environment they are living in through the film series.

He said, “It just puts things out in the light and lets you have a look at it. And if you take from it what I hope you will take from it, it will make you think a little more pungently about the political environment you live in and not be complacent.”

Well, what are your thoughts about The Hunger Games franchise and Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in it?

