Throwback: When Donald Trump Said Oprah Winfrey Would Be His 'First Choice' For Vice President

In October 1999, Donald Trump revealed that Oprah Winfrey was his top choice for a potential vice presidential position. This was during his first serious consideration of running for president, at a time when the idea of Oprah as a political figure was only beginning to gain a lot of attention.

Donald Trump announced on CNN's Larry King Live in October 1999 that he would form a presidential exploratory committee. During the interview, host Larry King asked about Trump's choice of a vice presidential candidate. Trump, who was then considering running for the Reform Party nomination, responded with an unexpected name.

"I really haven't gotten there quite yet," Trump admitted, referring to his vice presidential pick. But he quickly added, "Oprah, I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice." Trump praised Winfrey, describing her as a really great woman and a terrific woman. He spoke about her popularity and brilliance, saying, "She is somebody that is very special."

Trump's admiration for Winfrey was clear in his comments. He referred to her as a wonderful woman and was excited about the prospect of her joining his ticket. "If she would ever do it, she'd be fantastic," Trump said. Despite his high praise, he acknowledged Winfrey's uncertainty about entering politics, saying, "I don't know that she would ever do it."

Trump also drew a parallel between their hectic lifestyles, stating that she would be sort of like him. He said he has got a lot going on, and so does she.

At the time, Trump was considering running for the Reform Party's nomination. He expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Pat Buchanan, who was regarded as the leading contender. Trump assured King that it was going to be Buchanan, and he thought Buchanan just blew himself out with the book and his love affair with Adolf Hitler.

Trump made it clear that his main goal was victory, not simply gaining votes. He said that if he couldn't win, or if he believed he couldn't win then he would not run. He said he didn't want to get more votes than any other independent candidate in history. He said he would like to win.

Trump ultimately decided not to run for president, announcing his withdrawal in February 2000. Despite not running for president, Trump won both the California and Michigan Reform Party primaries. His remarks about Oprah Winfrey during this time are a memorable part of his early political history.

