Throwback: When Emma Stone Shared Her Wish To Star In A Silent Movie

Emma Stone is one of the most well-accomplished actresses in the film industry. Stone has done many multi-genre projects throughout her career and has won several awards for her incredible acting skills. The actress once revealed her desire to work in more silent movies after her portrayal in director Yorgos Lanthimos's dialogue-free short film Bleat.

Last year, the actress attended the 61st New York Film Festival, where her short film Bleat premiered. According to Variety, she and director Lanthimos shared their views on the project.

However, because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, they were not allowed to discuss their other film collaboration, Poor Things, at the time, so instead, they participated in a 30-minute Q&A and talked about their short movie, which was shot in black and white and had no dialogue.

As per the outlet at the event, Stone explained her experience working on this silent film as "a dream come true," noting, "If I never had to talk again, I’d be thrilled."

The Cruella movie actress added, "And so would a lot of other people." She then acknowledged that she's "being serious" about not having to speak in the films, explaining, "I wish often that we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking." Stone continued, "I mean, sure, sometimes they can say it with words. I like language…"

Bleat, set on a small remote island, follows a woman (Stone) who "lurches between devastation at the loss of her partner (Damien Bonnard) and an animal instinct for life." Director Yorgos Lanthimos previously recalled his experience working with Emma Stone on this project.

He told The Guardian that while making Bleat, they had a small crew of "10" people on an island in winter, isolated from the rest of the world. He said that Stone even told him, "Why can’t we make all films like that?" noting that it was a "very special experience, it reminded me of the way that we made the early films in Greece."

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have previously collaborated on films, including Kinds of Kindness, The Favourite, and Poor Things.