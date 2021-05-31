  1. Home
THROWBACK: When Friends alum Courteney Cox called David Schwimmer a heartthrob; Compared him to The Beatles

We are looking back at when Courteney Cox called her on-screen brother David Schwimmer a total heartthrob and detailed why! Scroll down to see what she said.
We are looking back at 1995 when David Schwimmer who essayed the role of Ross Geller on Friends, was linked to The Beatles and called the heartthrob among the cast!  In a chat with EW, the show’s alum Courteney Cox said: "When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived," she said. While Schwimmer quickly deflected from the compliments and said: "It must be my haircut," Cox recalled the time when "about 10 girls stood up and shouted, 'We love you, Ross!' " during a curtain call. "He's just very vulnerable," she added of Schwimmer, who embodied hopeless romantic and palaeontologist Ross. "The way David says 'hi' when he's depressed is so cute, you just want to run up and say, 'Okay, what? I'll help you.' "

 

Later on, in the interview with EW, the actor referred to himself as a former "fat, ugly geek." who turned his love for drama and theatre into a career, "My first love is the stage," he told EW.

 

In a later interview in 1996, Schwimmer told People magazine that Cox was the one who made everyone nervous from day one.  But once he fell into his role, "I think this was just a dream come true for all of us," he recently revealed to People ahead of the much-hyped Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. "And I think we all realized it early on. We thought, 'Holy crap, not only is this casting just perfect, but we all get along.' " "For any struggling actor, which we all were, I mean … for the first seven years of trying to be an actor, I was also waiting tables," he added. "Financial security is what you dream of, right? So [10 seasons] was a huge gift and a relief." 

 

Also Read: Friends' Producers REVEAL David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's electric chemistry was 'a very hot topic' on set

Credits :People magazine, EW

