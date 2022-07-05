THROWBACK: When Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant revealed he wants to work with THIS member of BTS

If you've not been consumed by BTSmania yet, you're clearly missing out! The mega-popular South Korean septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have not only charmed their millions and millions of fans, who refer to themselves as ARMY, but also made many celebrity fans like John Cena and Cardi B, just to name a few.

BTS is not only adored for its chart-topping, heartfelt music, but also for the members' charismatic personalities. Case in point, Park Jimin! The 26-year-old musician knows how to cast a spell on just about anyone thanks to his scene-stealing stage presence, honey-licious vocals, warm heart and princely looks. Back in 2019, Jimin caught the eye of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gus Van Sant, whose acclaimed filmography includes Good Will Hunting and Milk, just to name a few. In an interview with i-D, Gus Van Sant was asked: "Is there one actor you wish you could have worked with?"

To this, Gus Van Sant surprisingly picked Jimin. "He's not really an actor, but sometimes I see people that have a kind of peaceful thing about them that I like, and right now that person would be Jimin from BTS," Gus Van Sant revealed before confessing, "I'd love to photograph him too, but maybe that's something for the future?"

We absolutely agree with Gus Van Sant!

While Jimin doesn't have any acting credits to his name, unlike his '95 line soulmate V - who starred in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth - ChimChim recently did partake in Our Blues OST alongside close friend Ha Sungwoon, crooning the romantic theme song, With You. Given how the boys are now focusing on solo projects for a while, it will definitely be interesting to see Jimin show off his acting chops in a drama or even a movie.

Would you like to see BTS' Jimin in a drama/movie? Share your personal thoughts alongside which genre would you like to see Jimin act in, in the comments section below. Our bet's on a romantic comedy!

