Throwback: When Harry Styles Revealed He Had Been Friends With Ex Kendall Jenner For 'Several Years'

The on-again, off-again romance of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner remained a subject of public intrigue. The roller-coaster relationship between the singer and supermodel started with a spark of romance when they were first spotted together in November 2013. Styles was 19 and Jenner was 18, so their youth and open chemistry together immediately started rumors that they were a blossoming couple. Their relationship seemed to bloom along with each new year, for they often seemed to be spending amorous nights together during the New Year's season. Both through the New Year holidays of 2013-2014 and 2015-2016, Styles and Jenner entered New Year celebrations, getting all snug on yachts, fueling the rumors of a long-lasting affair. These holiday trips became a part of their dating style, which paved the way for different rumors about their dating life.

However, In 2019, Harry Styles had no small revelation concerning his relationship with Kendall Jenner. For a more jovial appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Styles updated his fans on the long-time friendship status with the supermodel.

Styles, at that time, was promoting his second solo album, Fine Line, a project that had the internet buzzing alongside its reflective lyrical nature and personal themes. Ellen DeGeneres could not help but ask about his relationship with Jenner, whom he was first linked to in 2013, shortly after breaking up with pop star Taylor Swift.

“Yeah, we’ve been friends for a while now, yeah, for like several years,” Styles added casually when DeGeneres asked about their current relationship status. Reportedly, the nonchalance with which he delivered homed in on the tone, which revealed that Styles and Jenner had moved past any prior romantic entanglements into a comfortable, platonic friendship.

DeGeneres, always quick to highlight the sweetness in such situations, remarked on the pleasant nature of their continued friendship. Styles, with his characteristic charm and a hint of humor, responded with a laugh, “Yeah. Yeah, I think so, yeah. Right? … Okay!”

Fast forward to November 2022, and Jenner was reportedly seen supporting Styles at one of his concerts in Los Angeles. Her presence in the crowd, dancing with friends and seemingly enjoying the show, led to further speculation about their relationship status.

According to various sources, Jenner and Styles are reportedly still on good terms and remain friends to this day. Their romance rumors ended long back, but they keep an "easy, super chill friendship." On the other side, Harry Styles is also reportedly newly single after calling it quits with actress Taylor Russell just recently.

