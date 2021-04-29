THROWBACK: When Hospital Playlist made a witty 'Wakanda Forever' reference to Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther

While we anxiously wait for Hospital Playlist Season 2 to air in June as well as Black Panther 2, we go down memory lane to when Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) made a memorable reference to Chadwick Boseman's Oscar-winning movie in the popular tvN drama's Ep 3.

We're less than two months away from welcoming back our favourite Yulje doctors as Hospital Playlist Season 2 will premiere on June 17. For the unversed, Hospital Playlist looks into the professional and personal lives of five medical doctors - Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung) and Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do) - who are best friends and are in a band together.

As we anxiously wait for Hospital Playlist's second season, we go down memory lane to the tvN drama's Ep 3 when a witty 'Wakanda Forever' reference was made to the late actor Chadwick Boseman's Oscar-winning MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie Black Panther. While gearing up to operate on a baby's heart, cardiothoracic surgeon Jun Wan invites third-year medical students and twins Jang Yun Bok (Cho Yi Hyun) and Jang Hong Do (Bae Hyun Sung) to observe the surgery up close. While entering the operating room, gearing up and doing a final check with the chief resident of cardiothoracic surgery Do Jae Hak, Jun Wan sees the Jang twins curiously watching from the sidelines. "Wakanda," Jun Wan states, leaving both Yun Bok and Hong Do confused.

"You don't know what it is? Black Panther," Jun Wan retorts before imitating the iconic 'Wakanda Forever' sign with both hands crossed and placed in front of his chest. Jun Wan's quick reflex scares the twins as they timidly follow the Professor's instruction. "Don't say 'Forever.' Just stay like that," Jun Wan instructs the students to stay in that same position.

Eventually, Jun Wan gives them a more introspective look at the heart surgery, leaving the twins absolutely awestruck at how Jun Wan was able to get the baby's heart to beat again. Recalling back to 2003, we see a much younger Jun Wan left emotional when he's made to feel a baby's heart for the first time, which convinces him to join the cardiothoracic surgery department. In a déjà vu moment, an overwhelmed Hong Do tearfully promises, "Professor, I'll choose cardiothoracic surgery," while Yun Bok adds, "Me too. I'll apply to cardiothoracic surgery as well."

While Jun Wan acts nonchalant at first, saying, "Sure, good choice. Good work, guys. Well done, everyone," he later exasperatedly states to a nurse, "Make them sign a pledge before they change their mind," with a gummy smile in secret.

Check out a snippet of the endearing Black Panther reference being made in Hospital Playlist Ep 3 below:

black panther reference uwu marvel fans where are yall #hospitalplaylist pic.twitter.com/Q0QG1m9Jif — chel (@koryaegyo) March 26, 2020

Like we needed another reason to love Hospital Playlist!

In another episode, when Jun Wan encounters the Jang twins again, he recalls them because of their prior Black Panther reference encounter inside the operating room. Even though it may seem like a casual reference, the wittiness surrounding the moment and relating it to an operation protocol made it memorable for fans. Interestingly, along with Hospital Playlist S2, MCU fans will also be getting Black Panther 2, albeit not many concrete details are set in stone of the much-awaited movie just yet.

ALSO READ: Here's why The Academy shifting Best Actor reveal to Oscars 2021 end was insensitive towards Chadwick Boseman

Are you excited for Hospital Playlist Season 2 and Black Panther 2? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×