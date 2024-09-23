Throwback: When Irina Shayk Said She Is An Ideal Capricorn And Has 'No Time' for Other's Critical Opinions About Her

In a 2023 interview with Harper's Bazaar, supermodel Irina Shayk opened up about her career, self-worth, and the criticism she faced early on. Known for her confident, unbothered attitude, Shayk reflected on how she was often told she didn’t “look like a model” early in her career, but her Capricorn resilience kept her moving forward.

"I'm a Capricorn, I'm Stubborn": Shayk Reflects on Early Criticism

Throwing it back to the early days of her modeling career, Shayk recalled the harsh criticism she faced. Critics said she was "not skinny enough" or "too sexy" to succeed in the industry. But Shayk, staying true to herself, never bowed to the pressure. “I was always like, 'No, I’m not going to lose 10 pounds,’” she said. Shayk attributed her refusal to conform to her Capricorn personality, noting that her mother always called her “stubborn.” That same mindset carried her through a decade-long, successful career.

Balancing Career and Motherhood Without Outside Validation

Fast forward to 2023, and Shayk’s priorities had expanded beyond modeling to include motherhood. With a busy life centered around her daughter, Lea de Seine, Shayk had even less patience for unsolicited opinions. Without a nanny and managing her career and household duties, Shayk emphasized that she didn’t rely on outside validation, especially from social media. "Why would I read 2,000 comments? I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am."

As we look back, it’s clear that Irina Shayk’s unapologetic confidence has only grown stronger over the years. From silencing critics in her early days to embracing motherhood and teaching her daughter the importance of self-love, Shayk has remained true to herself. Her journey serves as a reminder that, as she once put it, "being a mother doesn't mean you can't be sexy." Today, Shayk continues to embody the grace, strength, and determination that have defined her from the start.

