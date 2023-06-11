THROWBACK: When Jada Pinkett revealed her relationship with rapper Tupac Shakur; ‘Our bond was about survival’

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed her dark history as a drug dealer along with her close relationship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Pinkett Smith clarified that her relationship with Will Smith was never romantic, but based on friendship, support, and resilience. It came to light after the biopic "All Eyez on Me" was criticized for misrepresenting her relationship with Tupac.

For the uninitiated, Jada and Tupac have been close friends for a long time. Both of them attended the Baltimore School for the Arts. There have been several speculations about their romantic involvement, but the two have denied all. However, in 1996, Tupac was killed in a shooting.

Jada Pinkett revealed her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur

More than a quarter-century after the tragic death of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about their complicated friendship, as well as their shared past of dealing drugs and struggling to survive.

In a past interview with SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Pinkett Smith revealed that when she met Tupac for the first time, he was a drug dealer. But while she was emerging from that dangerous life, Shakur was unfortunately sinking deeper into it. Their friendship was not about romance, as is often mistaken, but based on mutual support and survival. "It was about survival and it's always been about survival between us, and holding each other down in ways that he and I could hold each other down," Pinkett Smith stated.

Despite her hopes, Jada sadly admitted that the salvation she experienced never happened for Tupac. The heartbreaking revelation adds another layer to public criticism of her biopic "All Eyez on Me," which she labeled as a misinterpretation of her relationship with the late rapper. In light of these revelations, it's clear that the bond between Pinkett Smith and Tupac was deeply complex that is unfortunately relevant to many today.

When Will Smith felt ‘tortured’ by Jada’s connection with Tupac

In 2021, Will Smith revealed in his memoir, that he was jealous of the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s friendship with Jada Pinkett. He said, “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was ‘PAC! and I was me … though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary.”

Will and Jada started dating in 1995 and tied the knot in 1997. They have since been married and share two children, son Jaden and daughter Willow.

