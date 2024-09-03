Throwback: When Jenna Ortega Revealed She Feels Lady Gaga Would Fit Into THIS Role If Cast On Wednesday Season 2

After Lady Gaga wowed us with her acting performances, it was only natural for us to wish that she would take up more iconic roles. However, It's not just us but Jenna Ortega as well, who once had a role she thought the actress would be perfect to portray in the Wednesday series.

In 2023, the rising star spoke with Variety on the red carpet of the Golden Globes and revealed her view on Gaga fitting a character on Netflix’s Wednesday’s potential season 2. She stated to the publication that according to her Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had a “weird mentor relationship,” or in a way understood one another.

She added, “So, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other." Ortega’s dance with the singer’s Bloody Mary track’s audio in the background took over the internet at that time. Many social media users and influencers were recreating that dance.

She also confirmed at that time that Netflix was getting “a writers room” for the next season. Ortega revealed that she and A Star Is Born actress shared a common professional connection in the industry.

The Jane The Virgin star stated that a while ago she worked with a hairdresser who used to work with the singer. She had just seen her concert in Boston two years back, Gaga made a video saying, “Hey Jenna, I heard you're a fan."

Ortega doubted if Gaga knew who she was back then, but to witness her do the viral Wednesday on TikTok, it was one of those moments for the actress to “acknowledge” that life quickly changes.

Since then, Ortega has come really far in her professional front by taking up unconventional projects including Scream VI and Millers Girl. She has worked in the industry for many years and now it is finally being recognised.

Her next highly anticipated venture Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release on September 6, 2024. The project also features an iconic cast including, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Willem Dafoe, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Belluci, Justin Theroux, and many more.

