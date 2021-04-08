THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston & Jason Bateman answered internet’s questions; Know 3 fun facts about the two

Back in 2016, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman answered the most googled questions about them and the results were nothing short of hilarious.

We are looking back at December 2016, when Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman gave an interview to Wired magazine and took their shot at answering the most googled questions about them. While Jennifer started off with questions about her real eye colour and where she stays when visiting Cabo, Jason (her Horrible Bosses co-star) got questioned whether he’s married to Mellisa McCarthy or not! After watching the interview, we’re listing a few things we bet you didn’t know about Freinds alum Jennifer Aniston and Game Night actor Bateman.

3 fun facts about Jennifer Aniston from this interview:

-Jenniffer revealed what kind of vitamins she takes! During the chat, the actress said “I am filled with B12s and Cs, and all sorts of Ds.”

-When asked if she’s related to Barbara Streisand, Jennifer sweetly joked that she is, when Jason cross-questioned and asked how the actress said “in spirit we are.”

-When asked about her favourite food, Jason quickly jumped in to guess before Jen could answer and guessed Carbonara pasta, to which Jen said “that’s good, that’s kind of where I am these days.”

3 fun facts about Jason Bateman from this interview:

-Bateman revealed he’s married to Mellisa McCarthy (not)! When the question came up asking if he’s married to his Identity Theif co-star, Jason said yes I am! But Jennifer quickly clarified that he’s joking and said that they are not married.

-When asked why he kissed Dustin Hoffman, Jason revealed that the two were at a Laker game and the kiss cam pointed at them. Jason later joked about the moment and said: “I love that man, I’d kiss him again.”

-Revealing where he grew up, Jason said that he was brought up mostly in LA, but before that it was Ney York and Salt Lake City.

Watch the full interview here.

