Throwback: When Jennifer Garner Joked She Was 'Such a First-Time Mom' That Her Eldest 'Didn't Have a Shot'; DEETS

Jennifer Garner struggled quite a lot as a first-time mom. She had a hard time parenting her children Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In 2023, she opened up in a candid interview about being a 'nightmare' for everyone after giving birth to her eldest daughter.

Speaking to Allure for a cover story last year, Garner reminisced about the horror of her initial motherhood journey. The 13 Going on 30 actress said, "I was such a first-time mom. My eldest daughter didn't have a shot. She couldn't have a free thought—I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."

She also noted motherhood was something she had always wanted. She grew up caring for others, even doing babysitting for friends. She claimed that she was fully confident in the progress her kids would make growing despite that they would face and know difficult times.

The Peppermint star told the outlet, "Your kids will really figure out who they are and what they are when they're older, and most likely they will hew toward lovely."

"I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don't love every behavior all the time, always. It's gnarly growing up. We didn't have the eyes on us that our kids have," Garner added.

Garner, who was previously married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, began her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2005. They called it quits in 2015 after a decade of marriage. She had previously revealed that co-parenting with her ex-husband was very difficult. The actress opened up about co-parenting in a chat with Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

Jennifer Garner said she was proud of how much they had managed to improve from their first difficult days into a more positive relationship for the sake of their children.

