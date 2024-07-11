Throwback: When Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Hilariously Recalled What They Wore To Their First Oscars

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are not just two Oscar-winning Hollywood actors and the best of their generation, they are best friends with apparently a lot in common. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actors, among many firsts, recalled the outfits they wore for their first Oscar events.

Stone has earned two Oscars in her career including La La Land (2016) and Poor Things (2023) while Lawrence, most popular for her roles in The Hunger Games franchise, earned an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook (2012). Let’s have a look at their first Oscar outfits and things they have in common which makes their bonding strong and fun.

What did Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence’s first Oscar outfits look like?

From first pet, first kiss, and first job to favorite movies, Halloween costumes, and birthdays, the two actors discussed their several firsts in life in W Magazine’s Screen Tests segment. When asked about their first red carpet outfits, they described their outfits attending the Oscars for the first time and couldn’t stop laughing while at it.

Lawrence said she wore a Calvin Klein red outfit which she was initially going to describe as a scuba-type dress. “I was just gonna say it was a bathing suit dress,” she said. And Stone said “I was wearing a blue kinda dress” and the two broke out laughing after a mini pause. Lawrence jokingly said, “Wow, tell me more” and Stone repeated in the same tone, “it was blue…”

What else do Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have in common?

Both the actors had turtles as pets when they were young. When Lawrence was asked about her first kiss, she shared it was while she was looking for the turtle she had lost. “This is gonna sound like a murder story. It was in the woods, outside of a baseball game. The guy who I kissed found my turtle.”

Listening to the story, Stone asked Lawrence if her turtle ever ran away and said that hers did. Both agreed that they ran away adding that the “moral of the story is, it is criminally undiscussed” that one needs to keep an eye on their turtles.

The two actors also had a common stalker named John, they shared and burst out laughing while sharing the story. “We both had the same stalker and his name was John the Orchestra Guy,” said Lawrence. They recalled that this was actually the first thing they had in common and it began even before they ever met face to face.

About John, they explained that “He wasn't really a stalker he was just this guy that has a lot of people's phone numbers.” So, after Stone and Lawrence had texted for a year and never spoke on the phone, the first time they were about to meet face to face, both of them feared if it was John.

