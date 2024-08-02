Throwback: When Jerry Bruckheimer Revealed Bruce Willis' Kind Gesture Towards Armageddon Cast Members

Bruce Willis has since his successful career built a very large following of fans. Besides playing the iconic role in the Die Hard series, he also starred in Michael Bay's Armageddon, which was a massive hit. The film was not only loved by the fans but its production was also quite memorable as well due to Bruce Willis’s generosity.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced Armageddon, has recently spoken about the movie and its star player, Bruce Willis. He disclosed that Willis gave a lot to the crew in terms of money or kindness.

Bruckheimer said, "Bruce is such a good guy. He was so generous to the crew. They’d have drawings, and he’d throw a lot of money in the hat, and the crew members would always take away some nice extra cash at the end of the week, whoever won.”

This kindliness made shooting enjoyable. Alongside paying bonuses to his team members, Willis had some fun himself too. According to Michael Bay, when they were shooting Armageddon (1998), he caught him once attempting to break into a space shuttle positioned at NASA just so he could be inside an authentic one.

The Criterion Collection includes Armageddon as one of its works because of its significant cultural impact. It is still a fan favorite despite being full of wild plots. By this time Willis made millions while those involved in creating the film earned way less than that amount. What made him even more likable was his behind-the-scenes act of kindness.

Willis called it quits two years back after being diagnosed with aphasia and later frontotemporal dementia which means no public appearances will occur any longer. The Pulp Fiction cast recently came together again without him, there definitely felt something missing as a result.

According to his wife, however; this situation has brought their family closer together. But even though his impact is fading, it’s Bruce Willis’ heritage and memory that people will remember him by. Millions of fans will mourn this star when he is finally gone.

