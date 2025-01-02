Throwback: When Jesse Tyler Ferguson Spilled How ‘Working With Kids’ Fulfilled His Fatherly Desires

Jesse Tyler Ferguson might have started a sweet and happy family with his husband, Justin Mikita, but there was a time when he could only dream of it. Back then, the Modern Family actor had even mentioned that being around kids on set had, in some way, fulfilled his desire to become a father.

In an interview with PEOPLE back in 2015, Jesse Tyler Ferguson stated that he might start thinking about “expanding the family” with his husband, Mikita, within the next two years.

Speaking during the Spring-tervention PSA shoot, the actor emphasized that both he and Mikita had always wished for kids.

However, according to Ferguson, his young costars from the ABC sitcom—Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons—had amplified his baby fever even more.

Talking to the outlet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared: “Working with kids on set and having been with them now for six years,” and seeing them grow during their young years was an eye-opening experience.

He further added that being around the young ones on set “has fed my desire to be a dad.”

According to the article, Ferguson was also a part of Turnaround Arts at the time, an organization that provides resources to elementary and middle schools.

The Cocaine Bear star went on to mention that the kids in the program were incredibly sweet, recalling a then-recent rehearsal for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson famously played the character Mitchell Pritchett, who was married to Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron Tucker on Modern Family. The two were shown to have adopted Aubrey Anderson-Emmons’ character, Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

Speaking about other young cast members, Sarah Hyland portrayed Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter played her sister Alex, while Nolan Gould took on the role of Luke, the youngest member of the Dunphy family. Meanwhile, Rico Rodriguez played the character Manny Delgado.

