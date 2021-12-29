THROWBACK: When Jo Jung Suk's Hospital Playlist 2 made a HILARIOUS 'muggle' Harry Potter x BTS reference

When we talk about HP, it's not just Harry Potter that has become synonymous with the two letters... it's also the popular, beloved K-drama, Hospital Playlist. Given how the eagerly awaited Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, is just a few days away from leaving Potterheads in a crying mess of nostalgic emotions, we're looking back to a hilarious sequence in Hospital Playlist 2, which has an epic Harry Potter x BTS reference included.

In Hospital Playlist Season 2 Ep 8, it all begins in Chae Song Hwa's (Jeon Mi Do) cabin as Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk) awaits for the other '99 squad members to join for lunch. However, Song Hwa ends up ordering a bit too much tteokbokki for her and her friends, given her and Kim Jun Wan's (Jung Kyung Ho) foodie tendencies. While Song Hwa and Yoo Yeon Seok (Ahn Jeong Won) are yet to come, a dramatic Jun Wan exclaims if each of them is getting a separate food container while an equally perplexed and introvert Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung) laments if anyone else is joining them. Ik Jun quickly hushes his friends, ordering them to eat already.

"I must say, check out this well-curated selection. "Mild" for our mild, gentle boy, Jeong Won. "Spicy" for Piggy one and two. And "beginner's level" for Muggles like us," Ik Jun quippingly ponders at Song Hwa's food order choice. Jun Wan, who is obviously not a fan of Harry Potter, innocently asks, "What is a muggle?" As the iconic Hedwig theme takes over the background, a scheming Ik Jun asks Seok Hyeong if he also is unaware of what a muggle means. "Shut up, Malfoy!." Seok Hyeong dramatically states, referring to beloved HP character Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton). Jun Wan, still clueless, asks, "Who's Malfoy? Is Malfoy a muggle?"

The two Potterheads, showing off their Slytherin avatars, then try to trick Jun Wan as Ik Jun quips that Malfoy is "the new deputy director" of Yulje hospital and when Jun Wan calls him a "liar," Seok Hyeong diligently quips that it's a "rookie boy group. A new boy band that just debuted." As BTS' hit song Idol plays in the background, Seok Hyeong and Ik Jun bust a move as Jun Wan, with his perpetual resting b***h face, takes off his sunglasses and exclaims, "You jerks." Ik Jun then proceeds to tickle Jun Wan, trying to get him to dance along with them as well as Jun Wan's exasperated expression, always reserved for his bestie, is cherry on top of the hysterical icing.

Check out the hilarious Harry Potter x BTS reference in Hospital Playlist S2 Ep 8 below:

We're loving these best of "trio" worlds combination!

What did you think of the funny Harry Potter x BTS reference in Hospital Playlist 2? Share your personal thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

While there have been many a references to BTS in Hospital Playlist with song inclusions, given how PD Shin Won Ho is a part of BTS ARMY himself, the series also had a witty Black Panther reference in the first season. Head on to our ALSO READ link below to know all about it.

