Throwback: When Joe Alwyn addressed engagement rumors with Taylor Swift

Amidst Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break-up reports, fans are wondering if the couple was ever engaged.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on Apr 09, 2023   |  11:12 PM IST  |  328
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up

Now that Taylor Swift and her London Boy Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after 6 years of dating, the question about their engagement is up again. The 33-year-old pop singer and Joe’s break up was reported to be “non-dramatic” because “the relationship had just run its course.”While Swifties are heartbroken about the breakup, they’re also really curious about one thing in particular. Fans wonder if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been engaged in the 6 years they were dating. Here is everything we know. 

Joe Alwyn addressed the engagement rumors

Last year in an interview, Joe finally spoke out on the topic of his and Taylor’s engagement saying, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say." Taylor and Joe’s relationship has been very private over the years and the fans have gotten a glimpse inside it only through a few of Taylor’s songs. 

In another interview, Joe said,  "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship 

Ever since the start of the relationship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept it under wraps. The couple has stayed lowkey throughout the course of their relationship. Reports of the two dating first emerged in May 2017, but in June 2017 the rumors were confirmed as Joe and Taylor were pictured together for the first time. In the October of the same year, Taylor released her song “Gorgeous” and admitted in a secret listening session to her fans that it was about Joe Alwyn. Later in December, Joe and Taylor were spotted snuggling during Ed Sheeran’s iHeartRadio performance. 

FAQs

Are Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift still together?
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after nearly six years of dating.
Why did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split?
The couple broke up a few weeks ago after the relationship 'had just run its course' which is apparently why Joe was yet to be seen at Taylor's Eras Tour. The split was said to be 'amicable' and 'not dramatic'.
About The Author
Vaishnavi Shetye
Vaishnavi Shetye

Content writer for 2+ years. Firmly believes there is no such thing as too many pop culture references. She is a part-ti... Read more

Credits: Entertainment Tonight and People

