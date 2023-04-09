Throwback: When Joe Alwyn addressed engagement rumors with Taylor Swift

Now that Taylor Swift and her London Boy Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after 6 years of dating, the question about their engagement is up again. The 33-year-old pop singer and Joe’s break up was reported to be “non-dramatic” because “the relationship had just run its course.”While Swifties are heartbroken about the breakup, they’re also really curious about one thing in particular. Fans wonder if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been engaged in the 6 years they were dating. Here is everything we know.

Joe Alwyn addressed the engagement rumors

Last year in an interview, Joe finally spoke out on the topic of his and Taylor’s engagement saying, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say." Taylor and Joe’s relationship has been very private over the years and the fans have gotten a glimpse inside it only through a few of Taylor’s songs.

In another interview, Joe said, "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship

Ever since the start of the relationship, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept it under wraps. The couple has stayed lowkey throughout the course of their relationship. Reports of the two dating first emerged in May 2017, but in June 2017 the rumors were confirmed as Joe and Taylor were pictured together for the first time. In the October of the same year, Taylor released her song “Gorgeous” and admitted in a secret listening session to her fans that it was about Joe Alwyn. Later in December, Joe and Taylor were spotted snuggling during Ed Sheeran’s iHeartRadio performance.

