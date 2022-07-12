THROWBACK: When John Cena announced Osama bin Laden's death to a live crowd after WWE championship win

In May 2011, John Cena left WWE fans stunned as he made a major announcement on the live show. After Cena won the WWE Championship in a three-man cage match during Extreme Rules on Pay Per View, the wrestling legend broke the important news of President Obama's announcement about Osama bin Laden's death. The wrestler delivered an emotional speech at the event.

At the event, Cena put down his championship belt and addressed the live crowd saying, "I walk out here every night with hustle, loyalty and respect on my sleeve. That is a credo I've adopted from the men and women who defend the freedom of this country. The President has just announced that we have caught and compromised to a permanent end Osama bin Laden."

Hearing the wrestler, the crowd soon broke into chants of "U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!" Cena was also seen walking out to The Stars and Stripes Forever playing over the speakers. Cena concluded his speech by adding that he felt "damn proud to be an American."

Later John reflected on him breaking the news of Osama bin Laden's death to the crowd and said, "The only thing I felt in that moment was the need to tell everyone in the arena, because as an American it was the right thing to do. I realize a lot of people heard it for the first time from me, but I’d like to think that if anyone had been in my shoes, they would have done the same exact thing", via WWE.

The same night that John Cena made the announcement to the WWE crowd, fans at the Mets vs Phillies game shouted "U-S-A, U-S-A" chants at Citizens Bank Park in the ninth inning of the game.

