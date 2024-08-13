Throwback: When John Travolta Revealed Real-Life Near Death Experience Inspired Him To Make The Shepherd

The Shepherd happens to be one of the most epic action movies, that came out in the year 2023, and one of the lead actors from the film, John Travolta, has detailed one incident that does bring chills to one's spine. Talking about the movie, the Pulp Fiction actor expressed how once he had survived a near-death experience that also pushed him to make his film The Shephard.

As per a report by BBC, Travolta mentioned the time he was in a jet when he “experienced a total electrical failure.”

The Saturday Night Fever actor mentioned that he was in a corporate jet, flying over Washington DC, before he had discovered the book, on which his movie The Shepherd is based.

The outlet also stated, back in 2023, that when the actor discovered the book he could connect with the events as he had personally experienced them.

“I knew what it felt like to absolutely think you’re going to die,” John Travolta stated.

The actor further added that although he had two jet engines in proper working condition, he however had no instrument, nor the electricity to operate them.

Travolta also stated in the old interview that he had thought that it was all over at one point. While talking about his harrowing experience, the From Paris With Love actor also stated that Ben Radcliffe, who stars in the movie, has portrayed his emotions perfectly, showing despair on his face, and having an expression as if he is going to die soon.

The seasoned actor went on to add that he had his family on board and thought that this was the moment he would die, being trapped in the plane.

John Travolta then added that it was a miracle to see that his plane was descending to a lower altitude. Soon when he saw the Washington DC Monument the actor had hopes again. In a few moments, he even saw the Washington National Airport which was right next to the monument, where he soon made a landing.

Talking to the audience in London, the 70-year-old stated that when he read the book he felt, “I’ve lived this,” reported BBC.

The Shepherd starred Travolta and Radcliffe alongside Millie Kent, Steven Mackintosh, Claire Price, and more great actors. Travolta also served as an executive producer of the film.

The movie was released on August 10, 2023.

