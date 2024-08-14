Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed He Never Watched The First Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie

Johnny Depp had once disclosed that he never watched Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The film was released in 2003 and became a huge hit, starting up a multi-billion-dollar franchise. Depp’s depiction of Captain Jack Sparrow, his mischievous character, was iconic in nature and instantly became a cult classic on its own.

Depp reprised this role for all its four sequels with the latest being Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which premiered in 2017. The collection has surpassed a staggering 4.5 billion dollars USD at the box-office worldwide.

Discussions regarding Pirates of the Caribbean’s sixth part started way before it was even released. However, developments concerning this project have been few - probably because the Edward Scissorhands actor had been having legal problems lately and was a part of the highly publicized and tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard.

Depp made an astonishing revelation – that he had never watched Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Further details about this were shared on Twitter by Matthew Belloni, who founded Puck News, as he termed it as “baller move”. Also that same year, Depp had received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow at the 2004 Academy Awards.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Depp was once asked about his thoughts on the Pirates series. He casually reveale, “To be perfectly honest, I didn’t see them. I did see the first one. I have not seen the second one or the third one.“

He reiterated this again in a 2009 during an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman. The Alice in Wonderland star said he never watches his own movies. Depp explained, "In a way, you know, once my job is done on the film, it's really none of my business. I stay far away. If I can, I'd try to stay in as profound a state of ignorance as possible."

He does not like watching his movies and just like other actors such as Meryl Streep or Joaquin Phoenix who also do not watch themselves play roles in their films. Some may feel strange that he did not see a film which got him nominated for an Oscar; however, The Curse of the Black Pearl is just one among several other movies that Depp decided to remain oblivious about.

With Johnny Depp involved in personal lawsuits, there has been uncertainty hovering over another sequel to Pirates Of The Caribbean series. As time went on, more obstacles stood up against another appearance from Captain Jack Sparrow, especially with buzz about a Margot Robbie centered spinoff. Some of the fans even thought that a fresh beginning was necessary for the franchise because they often saw the later movies as less good compared to the initial trilogy. However, none of it takes away from the iconic once-in-a-lifetime character that Depp created in Captain Jack Sparrow.

