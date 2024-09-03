Throwback: When Johnny Depp Revealed Reason Behind Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Skipping His Wedding With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have parted ways, but there was a time when the two stars shared a strong bond of love and respect. However, Johnny's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, chose not to attend the wedding of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, who faced legal troubles when Heard accused him during court trials, has reflected on his wedding day and mentioned his daughter, who appeared in the movie The King. According to a report by PEOPLE dated April 20, 2022, the actor spoke about his marriage to Amber Heard.

"My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," the highly acclaimed actor stated while standing in the courtroom.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015. This happened during an intimate celebration on the Transcendence actor's private island in the Bahamas.

The highly appreciated actor spoke of his daughter not taking part in the nuptials — whom he shares with another great actress Vanessa Paradis — in the courtroom of Fairfax, Virginia.

According to the report by the aforementioned outlet, the nuptials had around 20 to 25 people in attendance, as stated by the Murder on the Orient Express star. Regarding Lily-Rose Depp, back in 2022, the famous actress addressed the “nepo baby” claims that had spread all over the internet.

The daughter of Depp and French star Vanessa Paradis claimed that she is a “nepo baby”, while also stating that although she comes from a family of stars, with the blessing of being the daughter of two of the most loved actors, “nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”

As per Variety, she then stated that people these days on the internet care a lot about a person's background rather than why they were selected for the role and who had cast them in their movie.

The actress also added that even if you come from an acting background, the star has to still work a lot. Johnny Depp was recently seen in the international movie Jeanne du Barry, which was released in 2023. In it, Depp starred as King Loius XV.

