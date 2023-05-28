Throwback: When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took digs at each other through their songs back in 2015

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s love story is still creating quite a stir on social media even years after the pair called it quits. Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber often becomes the target of social media backlash with Selenators alleging that the model is trying to copy the Wolves singer.

Though both Selena and Justin have moved on with their lives, it seems that some are still stuck in the past. People are still not over Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship as fans often share videos and reels of the ex-couple giving us sneak peek into their beautiful bond back in the day.

Here is a throwback to the time when fans thought that Justin and Selena feuded with each other through their music.

When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took digs at each other

It is true that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship had their fair share of ups and downs in a long history together. The former couple reportedly started dating in 2009 and has faced multiple personal hardships and struggles in public. Their time together saw several break-ups due to the busy schedules and unfaithfulness, reported by several publications at that time.

In 2015, Justin Bieber released his song ‘What Do You Mean?’ where he allegedly blasted his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez through the lyrics, which didn’t sit well with the fans. The lyrics of the said song read, ‘You’re so indecisive of what I’m sayin’ Tryna catch the beat, make up your heart // First you wanna go to the left, then you wanna turn right.’

Later in the same year, Selena Gomez released her song ‘Same Old Love’ with the lyrics, ‘I’m so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up…I’m so sick of that same old love, my body’s had enough.’

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Justin Bieber married his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating One Direction alum Zayn Mailk.

The trio is still making headlines on social media given the circumstances of their relationship. Hailey Bieber is often accused of stealing Justin Bieber and copying Selena Gomez. However, Selena and Hailey have recently made peace and even follow each other on Instagram.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez exudes joy as she shares new PICS from her Paris trip; Fans REACT