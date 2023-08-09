Throwback: When Justin Bieber battled Lyme disease; Shares same diagnosis with Bella Hadid

In a throwback tale of resilience, Justin Bieber, the then 25-year-old singer, candidly disclosed his journey battling Lyme disease. Amid his ongoing quest for wellness, Bieber confronted a vexing reality. That being he media's tendency to perpetuate outdated images that misrepresented his health and well-being. Read on to know more.

A hidden struggle for Justin Bieber

Against the backdrop of fame and stardom, Bieber shed light on a tumultuous period marked by health setbacks. In an Instagram post, he candidly shared, "It's been a rough couple of years," revealing his diagnosis of Lyme disease along with a chronic viral infection. Candid snapshots of the artist, marred by blotches on his skin, stirred social media speculation about his condition, exacerbating the challenges he faced.

Justin Bieber on battling misrepresentation

A battle beyond health emerged as Bieber called out media outlets for their utilization of outdated photos that did not accurately reflect his current state. The musician asserted that these images, frequently employed by the media, perpetuated a narrative of frailty and vulnerability that failed to encapsulate his current well-being. Bieber, on Instagram Stories, lamented, "I'm still in shock we are still using those photos of me," highlighting the media's persistently misleading portrayal. Justin Bieber's resilience echoed through time as he navigated the intricacies of his health journey while confronting the media's selective representation. His unyielding determination to reclaim control over his narrative underscored the importance of responsible reporting and accurate depictions.

Bella Hadid's battle with Lyme disease

Renowned model Bella Hadid has offered an emotional update on her enduring battle with Lyme disease. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed gratitude towards her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her supporters for steadfastly standing by her during her private struggle. Bella acknowledged the conflicting emotions she grappled with, feeling profound sadness despite her remarkable success and privilege. She unveiled the toll her arduous journey exacted on her well-being while she strived to make those around her proud. Bella's message of hope resonated powerfully as she assured others that their struggles will ultimately yield to brighter days. Reflecting on her enlightening journey, she affirmed her resolute commitment to spreading love and embracing authenticity. Bella's journey, encompassing over 100 days of intense treatment, led to newfound perspectives, meaningful connections, and profound personal growth.

