Throwback: When Justin Bieber Responded To False Paternity Claim With Hilarious Borat Clip

In 2012, Justin Bieber found himself in the spotlight not for his music, but for a bizarre paternity claim. Mariah Yeater, a 20-year-old woman, accused the pop star of fathering her child after a brief backstage encounter. Despite the seriousness of the accusation, Bieber turned to humor to address the situation, using a Borat clip that left his fans—and the internet—buzzing.

Justin Bieber Tweets About Woman Who Claims He Fathered Her Baby

On a Saturday in April 2012, Justin Bieber took to Twitter to directly address Mariah Yeater, the woman who claimed he was the father of her child. In a tweet, Bieber wrote, "Dear mariah yeeter (sic) …we have never met…so from the heart i just wanted to say," and linked to a YouTube clip of Borat, the character played by Sacha Baron Cohen. The clip featured Borat mockingly saying, "You will never get this. You will never get this. La la la la la …"

The tweet quickly went viral, being re-tweeted over 53,000 times by his fans, known as "Beliebers." The playful yet pointed response had his followers in stitches, with many praising Bieber's humor. Some even poked fun at the misspelling of Yeater's last name in his tweet.

Fan Reactions and Public Perception

While many fans found Bieber's tweet hilarious, some were concerned about his stream of consciousness during what he called "Random Twitter Hour." During this period, Bieber posted a series of unusual tweets, including remarks about Rick James, Chuck Norris, and David Ortiz. The randomness of these tweets led some fans to question his state of mind, with one asking if he was "drunk" and another speculating that he might be "high."

Advertisement

However, not everyone found the situation amusing. Longtime publicist and ABC News consultant Howard Bragman criticized Bieber's tweet, suggesting that it was a misstep in his career. Bragman argued that responding to Yeater's false claims, especially in such a public and mocking way, could harm Bieber's image and set him back professionally.

Despite the controversy surrounding his tweet, Justin Bieber continued to move forward in his career, releasing a sneak peek of his new music video for "Boyfriend" around the same time. The incident with Mariah Yeater, while briefly reigniting public interest, eventually faded away. Yet, it remains a memorable moment when Bieber's sense of humor shone through during a challenging time, even if it raised some eyebrows along the way.

ALSO READ: 'Disappointed For Myself': When Justin Bieber's Infamous Comedy Central Roast Ended With An Apology