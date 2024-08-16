Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have always been in the news for their relationship and split. The reality star had been married for the longest time to Ye after they started to date in 2011. However, rapper Kanye West revealed his frustration with his marriage to reality TV actress Kim Kardashian in a leaked video.

The Donda singer claimed that The Kardashians star preferred to focus on his "negative" side and even branded him "crazy" in the video, which was taken from an unreleased documentary about him in 2018.

The rapper said, "I feel like my wife does believe in me, but she has a tendency to focus on the negative. And she'll call me 'crazy' and say 'you're ramped up' more than she'll say 'you're a genius."

"And it comes from the one who has made a space in my heart for me. Because, when someone starts being too nasty, I close my heart to them," Kanye continued, pausing to consider his choice to "block off" bad people from his life and his travels to Africa.

Kim acknowledged in a July episode of The Kardashians that she is so bad for her ex because of the scandal surrounding his anti-Semitic controversy. She adds, "I don't even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad."

The SKIMS founder, who is parents to four children with Ye, said to her sister Khloe Kardashian in a video recorded in October 2022, "I don't even think he feels bad for himself."

Kim and Kanye got engaged in 2013 after welcoming their first child North West. They eventually were married the next year in a private ceremony that was attended by just 200 people.

After six years of marriage, Kim and Kanye officially divorced in March 2022. After their divorce, the rapper married Australian architect Bianca Censori, who has been working with Yeezy since 2020, after their breakup.

