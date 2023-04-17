Throwback: When Katy Perry talked about her ‘spiritual’ connection with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry once opened up about the ‘spiritual’ connection she feels with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The singer and the actor started dating in the year 2016. In 2019, Katy appeared on The Ellen Show, where she talked about the connection she shares with Bloom.

When Katy Perry called her fiance Orlando Bloom

While talking To Ellen about Bloom, the Roar singer said, "He is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met.”

Katy further added, "He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out."

When Orlando Bloom talked about his relationship with Katy Perry

Recently, while talking to Flaunt magazine, Orlando opened up on his bond with the American Idol judge and said, “We’re in two very different pools.” Continuing, he added, “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

The Lord of the Rings actor also shared, “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.” He also revealed that the couple battles with their emotions and creativity.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship timeline

Orlando Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, from 2010 to 2013. The ex-spouses also share a 10-year-old child named Flynn together. On the other hand, Bloom and Katy Perry first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. The duo immediately hit it off and started dating the very same year. They called it quits after dating each other for a year, but, reconciled again later. Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic on August 26, 2020.

