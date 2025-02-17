Throwback: When Keanu Reeves Came to Kate Beckinsale’s Rescue Amid Her Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 1993

Keanu Reeves has proven to be one of the kindest people in the industry. In a throwback interview, Kate Beckinsale revealed that the John Wick star came to her rescue during a wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

The actress attended the red carpet event for the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing.

In addition to detailing the incident, Beckinsale also shared a social media post, reminiscing about her moments with Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard.

In her Instagram post, the Serendipity star shared a throwback picture in which The Matrix actor was dressed in a black jacket and matching pants, with a white t-shirt underneath. Beckinsale wore a golden dress with dangling earrings to complement her outfit.

Meanwhile, in the caption of her post, the actress wrote, “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped open, and it flipped up like a roller blind.”

She further added, “I walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down, and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or had ever heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me—no questions asked.”

Kate Beckinsale made her movie debut with Much Ado About Nothing, which went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed films of that year.