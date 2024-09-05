Throwback: When King Charles III Asked Kate Middleton To Change Her Name To Avoid Clash

In recent months, Kate Middleton has become a prominent figure in the royal family, garnering the attention and concern of people worldwide due to her absence from various events and ongoing health concerns. However, the public's interest in her name was piqued when there was speculation about a potential change in her initials at the request of King Charles III.

To be precise, the King strictly suggested changing the first initial of her name to Katherine.

Years before Kate Middleton married Prince William, she changed her name to Catherine, the same name by which the British Royals address her even today.

King Charles III had asked her to slightly change the spelling of her name from Catherine to Katherine to avoid a royal clash.

As stated in Prince Harry's memoir Spare, Kate Middleton was pressed to have her initial changed from C to K upon King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s strict suggestion.

In his memoir, Prince Harry further revealed the exact reason for this request.

"There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. They suggested making it Katherine with a K. I wondered now what came of that suggestion," reported Ok!, from the words of the memoir.

Well, this odd request was not followed by the Princess of Wales, and she still carried the same initial C in her name Catherine. Per a report by Vanity Fair, this decision made by Kate Middleton did not affect her relationship with her royal in-laws as they share a happy and strong bond together, even today.

As Daily Mail stated, Kate had asked her friends to address her as Catherine in 2008.

"No one ever referred to her as Kate, ever. It doesn't irritate her, even when the photographers shout her name out. She's not so precious as to correct them,” a friend stated, as per Inquisitr.

The insider also stated that her close group, which includes her friends and family, “have always called her Catherine,” which is how she prefers to be addressed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 19, 2011.

