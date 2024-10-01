Throwback: When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Her Battle With Fibromyalgia; 'Chronic Pain Is No Joke'

Five years ago, Lady Gaga made headlines when she revealed her battle with fibromyalgia, a chronic illness that caused her such severe pain that it led to canceled tour dates and significant disruption in her music career. Her openness brought attention to the often misunderstood condition, which continues to affect millions.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that causes widespread pain and tenderness throughout the body. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, diagnosing it is challenging because no definitive medical test can detect it. This has led to skepticism among some who question whether fibromyalgia is a real disease, as it’s often diagnosed only after other potential conditions are ruled out.

In a candid interview with Vogue, Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, expressed frustration at those who dismiss the condition’s validity. “I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real,” she said. “People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”

Gaga’s experience is shared by many others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 4 million adults in the U.S. suffer from fibromyalgia, or about 2% of the adult population. Symptoms include widespread pain, extreme fatigue, and sleep disturbances, often overlapping with those of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Benjamin Natelson, a professor of neurology and expert in fibromyalgia at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, noted that for years, many doctors dismissed patients’ concerns, attributing their symptoms to psychological factors. Without concrete diagnostic tests, fibromyalgia is primarily diagnosed based on a patient's reported symptoms, which often leaves those suffering from it feeling invalidated.

The complexity of fibromyalgia is evident in the ongoing debate about its relationship to other conditions, such as chronic fatigue syndrome. “Whether those two illnesses are the same or different has been a focus of my research,” said Natelson. Despite similarities in symptoms, there are still unresolved questions about how they intersect.

Lady Gaga’s openness about her battle with fibromyalgia helped raise awareness of the condition, emphasizing the importance of compassion for those dealing with chronic pain. Her experience serves as a reminder that even without visible symptoms or definitive tests, the struggles of those living with fibromyalgia are very real and deserve understanding and support.

