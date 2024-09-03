Throwback: When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Her Everyday Battle With Anxiety And Depression

Lady Gaga made headlines in 2015 not only for her music but also for her open discussion of her own mental health struggles. In an interview with Billboard magazine, the pop icon talked about her battle with depression and anxiety, shedding light on a problem that affects millions of people worldwide. Many of her young fans were moved by her candour as she spoke about her Born This Way Foundation's mission to help others.

Lady Gaga, known for her powerful voice and larger-than-life performances, has spoken out about the more vulnerable aspects of her life. She admitted in the Billboard philanthropy issue, "I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life, I still suffer with it every single day." These words resonated with many because they revealed a side of the singer that fans rarely see.

The singer's openness about her struggles was not only about sharing her own experiences but also about ensuring that others understand they are not alone. Gaga shared that these emotions are normal for humans, saying, "I just want these kids to know that that depth that they feel as human beings is normal. We were born that way." Her words were a powerful reminder that mental health struggles are common and should not be stigmatized.

Lady Gaga's interview also focused on her work with the Born This Way Foundation, a charity she co-founded with her mother in 2012. The foundation's mission is to promote young people's wellness and empower them to make the world a kinder, braver place. This work is deeply personal to Gaga and aligns with what she sees as her life's purpose.

Advertisement

Gaga's foundation aims to provide a safe space for young people dealing with mental health issues. She talked about the meaningful connections she has witnessed among the foundation's participants, stating that when she sees the friendships these kids have built and when she sees a child with an eating disorder sit down with someone who has a lifelong terminal illness and someone who is transitioning, she feels like they're doing something unique.

In the same interview, Lady Gaga praised her friendship with Elton John, describing him as a significant influence in her life. She credited him with guiding her through some of her darkest moments, saying that he looks out for her and was there for her during the most challenging times in her life.

He doesn't let her fall into depression without making sure she is okay. Gaga considers Elton John a mentor and a source of inspiration, particularly for his work on AIDS awareness and the LGBT community.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THIS General Hospital Star Announces Departure From Show Days After Kelly Monaco's Exit: 'I Will Miss You All'