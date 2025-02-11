Throwback: When Lily Collins Opened Up About Her Past Abusive Relationship; 'I Felt Ashamed...'

In 2017, Lily Collins was baring all in Unfiltered, a collection of essays so personal they revealed a rarely seen side of the actress. Typically pretty low-key, Collins decided to speak candidly about details of a relationship she called physically and emotionally abusive.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Collins admitted that it was not easy to share this painful chapter of her life. However, she hoped that her story would help women who were going through the same thing.

The Emily in Paris actress realized how hard it was to put herself first in such a situation, knowing that it was not easy to leave an unhealthy relationship; it was a necessity.

Collins said, "It’s not a selfish thing to say, ‘This relationship isn’t healthy for me.' It’s knowing yourself so well that you can take yourself out of that situation. You can still help and love the person, but you’re putting yourself first."

At first, Collins was not used to putting herself first, but with time, she learned that was what mattered most. She soon realized that she was not selfish for leaving such a toxic relationship; she had to save herself. She may still care about the person on the other side, but their emotional and physical well-being was more important to her.

Despite finding the inner strength to take a step backward, Collins went through shame; she questioned herself for her state. "I never regretted it, but I felt ashamed," the actress said, adding, "I thought, how could I put myself in that position?"

However, through writing, she realized how to gain a fuller understanding of everything that had come to pass. "I came to a deeper understanding as I was writing. It’s taking the shame out of those things that makes you stronger," she added.

Unfiltered by Lily Collins was published in 2017.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.