Throwback: When Linkin Park Members Said Coping With Chester Bennington’s Death Was Like ‘A Surreal Rotation Of Grief’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by suicide

The evergreen band Linkin Park wasn't just an ordinary band; it was responsible for shaping the emotions of a whole generation of fans and youngsters, especially in the '90s. Known for blending alternative rock, nu-metal, and electronic elements, they created a permanent fan base around the globe.

The original lineup consisted of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, and frontman Chester Bennington, whose emphatic vocals became one of the band’s defining features. Unfortunately, his tragic death by suicide in 2017 led to an indefinite hiatus for the band.

However, as of September 2024, the band is back after seven years with a new lineup and a few new members debuting fresh, first new music. The new Linkin Park has also announced a new album, From Zero, set to release on November 15.

As fans rejoice, let's look back at the grief the band shared after the passing of their beloved frontman and the touching tribute they paid in 2018.

A year after their beloved frontman passed away, Linkin Park paid a special tribute to Chester Bennington on the first anniversary of his death. The official tribute on their Instagram page read:

"To our brother Chester,

It has been a year since your passing—a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it still feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light."

The caption was accompanied by a picture of Chester at a concert. The rest of the caption continued by praising his kind spirit, humor, joy, and tenderness. With hearts filled with gratitude, the members signed off in the caption with:

"Love, M, J, D, R, B"

This heartfelt sign-off included the initials of all the band members.

Chester had battled depression and addiction throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Talinda Bennington, their son and twin daughters, and his three children from previous relationships.

After his death, Talinda spoke to Fox 11 news station in Los Angeles about Chester's struggles. She recalled how he "didn't understand the shame" he felt after returning from a visit to his therapist, who had diagnosed him as clinically depressed and recommended medication. According to E! News, Talinda shared that Chester was doing well in his career before he took the fatal step. He had a hit album, a loving family, and everything seemed perfect from the outside.

She later explained that she told their children that their father died because his brain was sick. Talinda emphasized that depression is a serious illness and urged those who suffer to remember that they are never alone.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

