Throwback: When Luke Bryan Took A Ride With Strangers To Attend His First Ever CMA Fest

From being a country music singer and songwriter to owning his record label, Luke Bryan has really transformed his career into something else. He is one of the finest and busiest country music singers and has been a judge of American Idol since 2018, beside Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie.

Bryan’s record label is known as 32 Bridge Entertainment, while his entertainment hub and restaurant is called Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in Nashville. He has always been a huge fan of CMA Fest. In a recent interview, he recalled how two strangers had offered him a ride to CMA Fest, and he attended it for the first time with them.

Luke Bryan’s first time experience at CMA Fest

Now, Luke is a performer at the CMA Fest, but talking about his first-ever experience with B104, he said, “They said, ‘Hey, we have an extra ticket to CMA Fest,’ and I said, ‘Okay’.” Bryan further added, “[I] got in the car. We drive over and stop at the gas station, and we buy some beers and we tailgate. These girls probably didn’t even know it was me, and then we went into the stadium. Martina McBride was singing the biggest hits of that year and I was rocking out to Martina McBride, and now 20 years later, I’m telling the story.”

For the unversed, Luke Bryan is going to appear at CMA Fest 2024 which is going to happen in Nissan Stadium. This star-studded event will see 30 songs from Nashville’s 51st CMA Fest. Luke will perform his Love You, Miss You, Mean It track.

If you want to watch ABC’s CMA Fest, then tune in to Hulu to stream the musical special concert on June 25, 2024, at 8 EST/ 7 CST.

