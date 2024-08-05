Throwback: When Madelyn Cline Called Navigating Social Media After Outer Banks Fame An 'Ongoing Struggle'

Living in the spotlight has its downsides, a lesson that Madelyn Cline is learning. The Outer Banks star shared her experiences on Dear Media's Ready, Set, Spill podcast. She discussed the difficulty of navigating social media after becoming famous through Netflix’s hit show. One major struggle she faces is the lack of anonymity.

According to Cline, “Everybody has an opinion about everything, and that's totally fine.” She added. “Everybody is totally entitled to their opinions, but sometimes it is hard because it feels like, you know, you can't.” Hence Lindsey Carter explained: “Hear your own thoughts?”

"Exactly,” said Cline. “That's exactly what it feels like. And I care so much about what everybody thinks. So sometimes I have to take a step back and remove myself.” She also said that it’s been an ongoing struggle for her, juggling social media because of that.

However, Cline also talked about how good social media could be as well. It enables her to get in touch with supporters from all around the world. She says that she loves interacting with comments and seeing what everyone’s doing. But then it was difficult for her to adjust because the truth of the matter is that it isn’t reality; it became a filtered reality.

Currently working on season three of Outer Banks, which began production in February, Cline is looking forward to her return on set. The series takes place in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Islands, where four friends discover a treasure map revealing small town secrets.

First released this past April and followed by its second season in July 2021, the show became an overnight sensation. Cline addressed rumors about leaving after season three in January. “Hi, so I’m getting asked if S3 is my final season of OBX,” wrote a since-deleted Instagram Story post.

“I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job, and there's not a day that goes by that I'm not grateful for it, and for everyone who has watched it.” Her point of discussion was that not everything you read on the internet is true.

