Throwback: When Mark Ruffalo Revealed He Scared His Daughter’s Preschool Friend By Pretending To Turn Into Hulk

Mark Ruffalo is an exceptional actor, whether he's starring in dramatic films or thrilling action projects. He once reminisced about a fun experience he had at his daughter's preschool.

Ruffalo who is known for his many roles, is highly appreciated for the character of the Hulk that he plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With everyone around the world knowing him for his superhero character, even the preschool mates of his daughter were intrigued by the role he plays on screen.

It was back in November 2014 that Ruffalo had appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While talking about a lot of fun stuff, the Begin Again actor then went on to recall the time he spent at the preschool with his daughter, and how he scared one of her friends.

Talking to the host, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ruffalo stated that he had accompanied his daughter to the preschool, on a day when the parents are supposed to spend some time with their kids during the morning hours.

As per the actor he had visited the preschool in 2013 when a boy named Nicolas who was sitting right across the table was continually looking at the father and daughter, while they were coloring and making art.

Soon the boy, Nicolas asked Mark Ruffalo, if he was the Hulk. Before the Just Like Heaven actor could even answer his question, Ruffalo recalled that his daughter stated, “Yeah ‘he’s the Hulk.”

Advertisement

During the interview, the Now You See Me actor then stated that the boy asked him if he could into the Hulk. Following this, the daughter of the star also encouraged him to do it in front of everyone.

Having no option but to make his daughter happy, Mark Ruffalo then acted the way he does in the movie, trying to turn into the big green monster from the Avengers.

Looking at Ruffalo, the boy, Nicolas got scared, thinking he would actually turn into the Hulk, and went on to say, “No. No. No. No. No,” as he ran away.

Mark Ruffalo has been playing the character of the Hulk from the 2012 movie The Avengers. However, the first actor who was chosen to play the character in the Marvel Studios project was Edward Norton, who was seen in the 2008 The Incredible Hulk.

ALSO READ: Will Mark Ruffalo Appear In Captain America: Brave New World? Explored