Throwback: When Megan Fox Revealed MGK and Her Perform THIS Bizarre 'Ritual'; Find Out Amid Their Break Up

Usually, celebrity couples do give people unrealistic relationship goals, but the one that Megan Fox and her now ex, Machine Gun Kelly, gave—which was to consume each other's blood—became too unrealistic for people.

Back in April 2022, Fox revealed to Glamour UK that she and Kelly occasionally consumed each other’s blood. She shared this when she was asked if they actually drank each other's blood as the actress had announced their engagement in January that year via Instagram. In the caption, she mentioned that both of them engaged in drinking each other’s blood.

She told the outlet that the ritual may be dependent on the lunar cycle and that she was in more control. Fox talked about reading tarot cards and her interest in astrology and the “metaphysical practices and meditation.”

Fox further shared that she did rituals on new moons and full moons. She explains that when she did those, it’s like a “passage” or there’s a reason for its usage. She added, “And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.’”

She did clarify that the rituals may not always appear as spooky as she might make them appear, adding that a version of that has occurred multiple times.

The couple was notorious for sharing such stuff about their relationship, which always made rounds on the internet. But Fox, who is carrying a child with Kelly, has broken up, per TMZ (reported on December 10). As per the publication, they broke up over Thanksgiving weekend after the Transformers star found something upsetting in his phone.

