Throwback: When Megan Fox Revealed She And Machine Gun Kelly Drank Each Other's Blood For 'Ritual Purposes'

Megan Fox once revealed she and her partner, Machine Gun Kelly, drank each other's blood as part of their reported 'ritual purposes.' The couple has been together since 2020. After dating for a few months, in 2022, the pair confirmed their engagement with separate Instagram posts, sharing clips and photos from their heartfelt proposal.

However, her post caption caught people's attention, where the Transformers actress reportedly mentioned that they "drank each other's blood" during the ceremony. Read on further to know more details!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most talked-about couples in tinsel town. They first met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, and a few months later they began dating. The pair made several public appearances together, and in 2022, they announced their engagement on social media.

Fox and her fiance have continued to make headlines ever since they got romantically linked together. She also previously addressed and clarified the rumors surrounding her controversial blood-drinking caption. In an interview with Glamour UK, the actress told the publication, "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people, or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood."

She clarified that they just had a "few" drops, noting, "But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only." Fox further mentioned that she is into "astrology" and performs rituals during the 'new moon and full moon,' explaining that when she does, it serves a specific purpose, noting that it’s a "controlled" practice where they decide to shed a "few drops" of blood and drink it.

The actress added, "He’s [Kelly] much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'"



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have also worked together on a few projects. Fox has appeared in Kelly's music videos, including Bloody Valentine and his latest hit, Lonely Road.

Meanwhile, Kelly once told People magazine that he will "always" collaborate with his fiancée. The couple appeared at the premiere of their film Good Mourning, where he revealed his experience working with Fox on the film. The rapper shared, "She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is.'"

He said that Fox "improvised" and brought her character, Kennedy, to life, and noted that many people have told him that Kennedy was their favorite character in the movie. Kelly added, "I'll always collaborate with Megan," noting, "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan."