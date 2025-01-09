Throwback: When Meghan Markle Let Her Beagle Dog Ride with Queen Elizabeth Winning The Internet's Heart; READ
Meghan Markle’s beagle, Guy, who was adopted in 2015 from a rescue center, became an internet sensation after being spotted riding with Queen Elizabeth II to Windsor Castle in 2018.
Meghan Markle’s beagle dog named Guy captured the hearts of many, especially after a heartwarming moment when he was seen riding with Queen Elizabeth II to Windsor Castle.
The dog, adopted by Meghan in 2015, is no more as he passed away. He had become a beloved figure, and the viral moment, shared in the footage, has been viewed thousands of times since it was posted by the Daily Mail in 2018.
Guy's story is truly a 'rags to riches' tale. The beagle was found abandoned in the backwoods of Kentucky just days away from being euthanized.
"He's so adorable with his long brown ears and big eyes and little round beagle body," said Dolores Doherty, founder of A Dog's Dream Rescue.
"We’d shown Meghan another dog that we thought might be a good match, but she saw Guy, and immediately she wanted to take him home." Guy was then transported over 800 kilometers to Canada for his adoption by Meghan Markle.
In 2018, a video surfaced of Guy riding with Queen Elizabeth to Windsor Castle. The footage of the beagle peering out of the car window sparked huge attention and captured hearts.
While the reason behind Guy’s ride with the Queen remains unclear, many people saw it as a sign of approval for Meghan Markle.
