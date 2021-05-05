THROWBACK: When Melinda Gates opened up about her FIRST meet with Bill Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' first meet was back in the 1980s when the duo met at Microsoft's conference dinner and the rest was history.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates shocked the world as they announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple who jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been known for their philanthropic work and while the duo will continue to work together for the foundation, they will no longer remain a couple. A statement released by the couple on social media said, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple".

The billionaire couple was known to have first met in the 1980s when Melinda joined Bill's company, Microsoft. In the light of their divorce, the couple's former statements about each other have been going viral, including the story of how they met. Back in 2016, Melinda Gates spoke to American presenter Robin Roberts for Salesforce's fireside chat about her and Bill's relationship.

Opening up about their first meet, Melinda recalled how one of her Microsoft co-workers invited her for a conference dinner of the company. After Melinda arrived for the event, she sat on one of two open seats at the venue and as fate would have it, the second empty seat was soon taken by Bill Gates. It was this company dinner that marked the couple's first meet.

Check out Melinda Gates' fireside chat here:

Talking about their first interaction, Melinda said, "I could sense that he was a bit interested and it took him quite a few months before he finally asked me out." Admitting that she did play 'hard to get' initially, she further recalled their meeting in the Microsoft parking lot, months later when Bill struck up a conversation with her and asked, "Would you go out with me, two weeks from Friday night." Taken aback by his lack of spontaneity, Melinda did hand him her number and within two hours, she got a call from Bill asking her out. There seemed to be no looking back for the couple after that.

Bill and Melinda Gates got married in 1994 on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. The couple are parents to three children, Jennifer Gates, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18. The couple's eldest daughter reacting to the news of their divorce, wrote on Instagram, "I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions

