Meryl Streep is one ot most graceful and outspoken actress in Hollywood. In 2017, when she received a Golden Globe Award in 2017 for her career of outstanding work, Streep took the opportunity attacked the US President-elect Donald Trump.

She verbally attacked Donald Trump, claiming that his campaign impersonation of a disabled reporter had left her frustrated. The actress said, "There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

The three-time Oscar winner was bringing up an incident from 2015 at a rally in South Carolina where Trump appeared to be making fun of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, a physical handicap, by flailing his arms and mocking him in his speech. Following that, Trump refuted the claim that he was mimicking the reporter.

In a Monday morning interview with The New York Times, Trump stated that he was "not surprised" by the criticism from "liberal movie people," citing Streep's endorsement of Hillary Clinton, his defeated opponent.

During her speech, Streep emphasized the value of outsiders and foreigners to American culture, citing them as some of the "most vilified segments in American society right now."

The majority of Hollywood's actors and studio executives, who lean Democratic, supported Clinton. Streep criticized Trump's policies and actions throughout the majority of her address, even though she refrained from naming him.

She also urged Hollywood to defend free speech by supporting groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists and to stand up against any attacks. For the most part, the audience was stunned into silence. A cheer went up from the audience as Streep declared, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners."

