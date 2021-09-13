THROWBACK: When MET Gala BANNED Donald Trump and family from attending the annual event

As we prepare for the 2021 MET Gala, we’re looking back at October 2017 when event hostess Anna Wintour opened up about the star-studded guest list for the annual event and revealed who she would never call back. While we know that the gala this year like its predecessors will feature a heavily star-studded guest list, we can’t help but wonder which despicable celebrity will never come back.

Well, Anna once appeared on The Late Show with James Corden and played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” where host James asked Anna a very juicy question. James asked, “Who would you never invite back to the Met Gala?” Anna risked having to eat a very disgusting dish if she didn’t truthfully answer the question. Taking a bold decision, Anna chose to name a disgraced public figure and politician instead of eating a less-than-appealing dish.

Anna’s answer? Donald Trump. The former US President and disgraced politician was not welcome back at the exclusive event by Anna. If you didn’t know, the Trump family has attended the famous event many times over the decades. The former president began attending in the mid-80s, accompanied by his then-wife Ivana Trump. In 1998, he attended with his date Andrea Murray, and then took Melania and Ivanka Trump in 2004. Jared Kushner has had his share of red-carpet time at the gala, too. Wintour only named Donald as the Trump banned from the gala’s guest list, but considering how Washington's elite have reportedly exiled Jared and Ivanka, they may also be staying home the first Monday in May.

Also Read: Met Gala 2021: Star-studded fashion event to take place despite the pandemic? Here’s what we know so far