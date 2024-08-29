Throwback: When Micheal Jackson Revealed Princess Diana Wanted Him Perform THIS Iconic Song; Find Out Amid His Birthday

"My music aims to touch people's hearts and make them feel less alone," Michael Jackson once said, and on what would have been his 66th birthday, it's quite evident that his legacy extends far beyond the music. While the moonwalks and his record-breaking hits remain unforgettable, Jackson's life was also marked by fascinating moments and unexpected connections.

One of the most absorbing ones was his friendship with Princess Diana. Indeed, it was a connection that started with mutual admiration and evolved into a distinctive friendship, strengthened by shared experiences and profound respect.

What makes their friendship stand out is how both Michael Jackson and Princess Diana were seasoned veterans of fame's intense pressures. Jackson, already a global superstar by his teenage years, faced not only the thrill of success but also the loneliness that came with it.

Despite his incredible talent and influence on music, he often felt isolated under the relentless public gaze. In Princess Diana, he found someone who truly understood this unique struggle, despite her royal status, she shared the challenge of living life in the glare. He even once described Diana as “one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” in one of the press conferences.

The friendship between Jackson and the Princess began on a memorable night in July 1988, when they met for the first and only time during Jackson's "Bad" tour at Wembley Stadium. Diana already being a dedicated listener of Jackson's music was really happy getting a chance to meet the artist she cherished. Jackson, the showman, recognized the specialness of that encounter and wanted to make it unforgettable for her.

This led up to a well-thought-out last-minute change that has proven to be one of the biggest talking points in the Rock With You singer’s career. “I wrote a song called Dirty Diana and it’s not about Lady Diana,” Jackson said in an interview with Walter. Elaborating on the same he mentioned, “It’s about certain kind of girls that hang around concerts or clubs, they call them groupies.”

The song, with its provocative lyrics, Jackson feared could be misconstrued. And so, as a gesture of respect, he omitted the song “Dirty Diana" from his setlist making the night as special and respectful as possible.

However, things overturned when the princess herself walked up to Jackson and inquired about him performing the song. In his own words during the interview with Walters, the You Are Not Alone SInger narrated, “She said, ‘Are you gonna do Dirty Diana?’ I said ‘No, I took it out of the show because of you.’ She said, ‘No, I want you to do it! Do the song!’”

According to various reports, Jackson and Diana kept their bond strong through late-night phone calls where they shared their struggles with fame and the constant media pressure. Their conversations only deepened their connection.

Reportedly, after Princess’ tragic death in 1997, Jackson was devastated. He described his shock by saying he fell to the ground and even postponed a concert as a tribute to her.

He also frequently spoke about his affection for Diana post her death, saying, “In my heart, I was saying, 'I love you, Diana. Shine. And shine on forever, because you are the true princess of the people'.”

As we remember Michael Jackson on his birthday, stories like these remind us of the person behind the music, a man who, despite his immense fame, yearned for genuine connections and used his influence for good. As Jackson himself once said, “To give someone a piece of your heart is worth more than all the wealth in the world.”

