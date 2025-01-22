Throwback: When Modern Family Star Ed O’Neill Almost Joined The Mob Ahead Of Hollywood Success; DEETS

Ed O’Neill has been taking up multiple roles in the industry since the past 5 decades; however, the actor got his recognition after the age of 60, following his appearance in Married... With Children and Modern Family.

While sitting down with his former co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, on the episode of his Dinner’s On Me podcast, the veteran star revealed that he almost joined the mob amid finding success in the industry.

O’Neill revealed that he considered a life into an organized crime after a “dear friend” offered him the work he couldn’t refuse. In return, he might have also received a good amount of money and a job.

In conversation with Tyler Ferguson, the Little Giant actor claimed, "I had friends whose fathers were in organized crime.” Recalling a deal with his pal Jim, O’Neill shared, “We're driving and he said, ‘How you doing? You got cut, you got no money.’” He further added, “I said, ‘No, I'm broke. I don't know what I'm gonna do, Jim.’”

When two friends stopped by a bar, Jim went on to have an interaction with the bartender and asked him if he knew who the gentleman sitting with him was. O’Neill’s friend went on to advise him, "'I'll give you easy stuff. Just you collect here. You do that. You run; you drop something off here and there. You may have to lean on a guy, but you're good at that. You can make some good money.'”

As for the initial reply, the actor said that he will think about it. After returning home in Pittsburgh, O’Neill also went on to think about the offer. However, the Dutch star called his friend and told him that he was going to New York and try to make it work one more time.

Explaining the statement, the Finding Dory actor said, “I called Jimmy, and I thanked him and I said, ‘I'm going to New York. I'm gonna try this other thing.'”

As for his role in Modern Family, O’Neill portrayed the character of Jay Pritchett alongside Sofia Vergara.

All episodes of the sitcom are available to stream on Disney+.

