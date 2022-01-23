THROWBACK: When Nick Jonas REVEALED his reaction to Priyanka Chopra and his future kids becoming singers

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The couple reportedly became parents to a baby girl and while more details are awaited, parenthood is something Priyanka and Nick had been looking forward to and even spoke about the same in several interviews. In an interview with E!'s Daily pop last year, Nick spoke about his future kids and how he feels about them making a career in the music industry.

Nick who himself kicked off his musical career at a young age with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, revealed how he would react if his future kids were to become singers. Speaking about the same, Nick said, "If they want to be singers, I would tell them, 'Alright, let's give it a beat. Let's make sure you still want to do this in a couple years."

The singer maintained that his parents were extremely supportive of his career at a young age and he would absolutely do the same. The story is no different in the case of his wife Priyanka Chopra who also began her career in the entertainment industry at an early age. The actress was crowned Miss World at the age of 18 and soon began her career as an actress.

While it may be a long time till Nick and Priyanka's little one picks their career choice, there's no denying that the kid will have both her amazing parents to look up to. Nick and Priyanka announced the news of their baby's arrival in a statement on Instagram. The couple in their statement wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

