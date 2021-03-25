Throwback: When Nick Jonas revealed the secret behind his ripped physique

We all know what a great physique Nick Jonas has and well, one could say with a great physique comes great responsibility. The responsibility to eat right and stay fit. While many have wondered how Jonas manages to keep himself so ripped, the actor revealed his secret in a throwback video where he answered Google's top questions. It appears that fans were extremely curious about Jonas' diet and workout regime so the singer happily obliged.

Apart from listing out all the healthy stuff he eats in a week and the weights he lifts, Nick also cracked a joke about how he got so ripped saying, "because of some long stares in the mirror while he lifted weights." The Spaceman singer revealed his diet to get the perfect physique and mentioned that he consumes 12 dozen raw eggs, 10 thousand pounds of turkey and bacon a week and also eats a cup of curd a day with some white rice.

Previously, People had also revealed Nick's strenuous workout plan which includes a six-day-a-week regimen with an intense workout on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, doing active recovery with stretching and massage on Wednesday and Saturday. It certainly isn't easy to look like Jonas unless you do these high-energy workouts.

Recently, Jonas made a rather interesting revelation about his 'gym bud'. The singer revealed how he has worked out in the same gym with Harry Styles once and referred to him as his 'gym bud'. This was enough for fans to dance with joy as they hoped for the duo to collaborate soon.

Nick Jonas recently released his new album Spaceman and has been busy with the promotions of the same. The album has become a massive hit and also reached the second spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. Two music videos from the album have been released till now including the title track and the romantic track This Is Heaven.

