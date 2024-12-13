Throwback: When Prince Harry Accused King Charles and Queen Camilla of Sending False Narratives to Press in His Memoir Spare

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare made several shocking revelations since its release on January 10, 2023. One of the most talked about topics from the expose was the Duke of Sussex accusing his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camila, and their media team of sending fake news to the UK press.

Harry claimed that not only he but also his brother Prince William has been a victim of baseless rumors. The Duke talked about the time the UK tabloids printed a story about his now-wife Meghan Markle making Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the days before their wedding in May 2018.

The Suits alum and Harry insisted that reality was the other way around, and it was Kate who made the Duchess cry and later sent a note with flowers. In the memoir, Harry blamed Charles and Camila for letting the news blow up when they knew there wasn’t any truth to it.

He recalled having a discussion with William, Kate, and his wife Markle where they were figuring out who could have leaked the news. Finally, the Prince of Wales “leaned back” and confessed that he might have brought up the heated exchange between Meghan and Kate while having dinner with Charles and Camila.

“He said sheepishly; he might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between [the Sussexes and the Cambridges]. I put a hand over my face. Meg froze,” Harry wrote. “So now we knew. I told Willy: You… of all people… should’ve known… He nodded. He knew.”

Harry also singled out his father’s longtime girlfriend-turned-wife and now Queen Camilla Parker-Bowles for being the worst offender. Harry wrote that since meeting with her step-mom in 1998, he sensed that she was “play[ing] the long game, a campaign at marriage and eventually the Crown” and used press members to further her cause.

“Stories began to appear everywhere, in all the papers, about her private conversation with Willy, stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willy, of course,” the Duke recalled. So the only possibility of the news getting out was the new spin doctor Camila had talked the King into hiring.