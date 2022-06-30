THROWBACK: When Prince Harry & Prince William recalled their last phone call with mom Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have honoured their mother Princess Diana on several occasions but the brothers opened up about dealing with the mother's loss in an unfiltered manner only once when they released the 2017 ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. The royal siblings spoke about keeping her legacy alive and more.

In one of the most moving segments of the documentary though, Prince Harry and Prince William recalled the last conversation they had with their mother. Princess Diana who passed away in a car crash on August 31, 1997 had last spoken to her sons on a phone call from Paris. Recalling their last conversation with her, William revealed, "Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, ‘see you later’ ... f I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blase about it and everything else. But that phone call sticks in my mind, quite heavily."

Admitting that he remembers the exchange between them, Prince William has kept the conversation with his mother private. Prince Harry also chimed in on his last talk with the Princess of Wales in the 2017 documentary and added, "Looking back on it now, it’s incredibly hard, I’ll have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life. Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling her life was going to be taken that night."

In 2021, Prince Harry and Prince William honoured their late mother in an even more special way for her 60th birth anniversary as they unveiled a memorial statue of the royal in the Kensington Palace Gardens.

