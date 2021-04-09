THROWBACK: When Prince William called Prince Philip a 'legend' while chatting with The Crown's Matt Smith

Prince William once called his grandfather, Prince Philip a 'legend' whilst interacting with The Crown's Duke of Edinburgh played by Matt Smith.

While the news of the passing of Prince Philip has left us emotional, one has to agree that the Duke of Edinburgh touched many lives and needs to be celebrated for the same. The Duke Of Edinburgh was known for his witty sense of humour and was also regarded as one of the most approachable royals. The Duke's portrayal in The Crown has been a point of discussion among fans and with every season, his character has shown layers that remained undiscovered for the public.

In the first two seasons of The Crown, we saw actor Matt Smith essay the role of Prince Philip opposite Claire Foy's portrayal of the Queen. In an old interview on The Graham Norton Show, Smith had revealed that he had interacted with another member of the Royal family before the series came out and it was Prince William. Smith revealed that when he asked for Prince William's advice on playing his grandfather, William had a rather hefty word to describe the Duke of Edinburgh.

Without saying much, Prince William just said, "He's a legend." The words of Prince William seem much more emotional today. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years.

In Netflix's The Crown, a series that chronicles the lives of the Royal family since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne, the character of Prince Philip has been essayed by two actors so far, Matt Smith in the first two seasons, followed by Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth season. Actor Jonathan Pryce will be taking on the character of Duke of Edinburgh in the upcoming season of the show.

